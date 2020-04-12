Saqlain Mushtaq reveals how ‘elder brother’ Anil Kumble corrected his vision

Saqlain Mushtaq said he hoped India and Pakistan will resume not just cricket ties but also trade relations in the near future. Saqlain Mushtaq said he hoped India and Pakistan will resume not just cricket ties but also trade relations in the near future.

Saqlain Mushtaq and Anil Kumble have been on opposite sides of many a tense clashes on the cricket field between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, but the Pakistan spinner received a crucial piece of help from Kumble which helped him see properly, Mushtaq said on Sunday.

In an Instagram live with Sportstar on Sunday, Saqlain revealed that he had a problem with his eyesight, which no doctor in Pakistan could cure. With Kumble’s help, he found a doctor in London who performed a miracle for him.

“We were in England and I told Anil bhai that there are not many good opticians back home, so I am struggling and if he could suggest some ophthalmologists. So, he suggested that I go to Dr. Bharat Rugani. Even he said that he and (Sourav) Ganguly consult him often,” Saqlain said.

READ | When Sourav Ganguly won Saqlain Mushtaq’s heart

“I had consulted many doctors in Pakistan and none could treat it. So, it was Anil bhai who would help me get in touch with the doctor. It was because of him that I could recover. He is a gem of a person. If I (stood) in the boundary while fielding, my anticipation power was zero. That’s why I would be slow and would react late. Now, I can see everything clearly,” the former Pakistan spin ace said.

Saqlain Mushtaq also said about having utmost respect for Kumble, who he used to regard as an ‘elder brother’. He also spoke about how the entire Pakistan team were in awe of Kumble’s 10-wicket feat.

Mushtaq also spoke about the back-and-forth between Shoaib Akhtar and Kapil Dev on whether India and Pakistan should play cricket matches to raise funds in aid of the fight against the coronavirus health crisis.

“Why just this charity match? All cricket, trade equations between India and Pakistan should resume. This pandemic has taught that we are humans, who feel things the same way on either side – be it India or Pakistan,” Saqlain said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd