Sanvir, Urvil, Pradosh: Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy belongs to the batsmen

After recovering from a hole on Day 1, Punjab continued to dominate Andhra at home as they declared their first innings at 592/9. The overnight centurions resumed where they had left off, and Sanvir Singh went on to make 205. Even after the in-form Salil Arora departed for 144, Emanjot Singh Chahal cashed in on the platform to make 122.

Brief scores: Punjab 592/9 dec (Sanvir Singh 205, Salil Arora 144, Emanjot Singh Chahal 122; Kavuri Saiteja 3/110) vs Andhra.

Rajasthan hit back at Dharamsala

At Dharamsala, where 20 wickets fell on the opening day, Tuesday brought batting-friendly conditions. Bowled out for 78 in the first innings, and 75 behind after Himachal made 153, Rajasthan needed a big second-innings total to push for an outright win. Opener Rohan Rajbhar made 140 and Mahipal Lomror supported him with 97 at No 3, leaving Rajasthan on 297/4 at stumps on Day 2, with a lead of 222.