‘Yet to see Sanju-Sooryavanshi pair’: Ex-India batter picks openers for AFG T20Is

India will gear up for a unique ‘away’ series at home next week, as Afghanistan will host three T20Is at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With an Asian Games gold medal defence also slated for late September, the senior selection committee named a full-strength T20I squad led by Shreyas Iyer. The announcement also marked Sanju Samson’s return to the fold. The Kerala wicket-keeper was dropped for India’s tour to Zimbabwe, following the twin series defeats in Ireland and England in July.

Samson’s return will pose questions again over India’s preferred opening combination after the team management opted for multiple opening pairs in recent tours. Samson was briefly dropped during the England series, breaking his pairing with Abhishek Sharma for the highly anticipated debut of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. While the 15-year-old made scores of 14, 13 and 15 in three games, he made a sharp turnaround in the Zimbabwe tour. As India blanked the hosts 3-0, Sooryavanshi emerged as the highest run-getter, plundering two half-centuries, including a 49-ball 81.