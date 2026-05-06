‘Would have been a bit too selfish to go for a hundred’: Sanju Samson after match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals

Sanju Samson scored just eight of the final 33 runs with batting partner Kartik Sharma applying the finishing touches with three fours and a six. (CREIMAS)

Personal milestones are always enjoyable, but Sanju Samson believes they’re not the be-all and end-all of the game. At one stage during the chase against Delhi Capitals, when the match was pretty much in the bag, Samson needed 21 for his third hundred of the IPL season with the team requiring 30 for victory.

There have been instances in the past when strike and scoring has been manipulated in such circumstances to allow a batter to reach a personal milestone. But Samson had the bigger picture in mind, especially as net run rate may come in to decide the playoff spots.

“A hundred is always special but it would have been a bit too selfish to go for a hundred, so I thought let’s win the game,” Samson said at the post-match presentation. “Finishing not out, winning the game gives you more satisfaction.”