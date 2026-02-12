8 balls, 3 sixes, 1 four: Sanju Samson’s blazing T20 World Cup debut ends in second over during India vs Namibia match

India opener Sanju Samson’s T20 World Cup debut against Namibia lasted for only eight deliveries, where he managed 22 runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Samson replaced Abhishek Sharma in the playing XI after the latter missed the game due to an upset stomach and viral fever.

Samson’s whirlwind had three sixes and a four to get all of his runs through boundaries before being dismissed in the second over.

Samson’s first runs in a T20 World Cup came via a six. After almost nicking one behind off the second delivery he faced, Samson slammed Ruben Trumplemann down the ground and over the sightscreen in the first over, having played three dot deliveries earlier. The second over was even more eventful. Samson, after getting the strike on the third ball, went bang, bang, bang against Ben Shikongo, hitting him for two back-to-back sixes behind square and then a four over extra cover, before holing out to Louren Steenkamp at deep mid-wicket off the final delivery.