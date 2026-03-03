‘Sanju Samson’s built for stand and deliver’: Michael Clarke praises India opener for game-winning knock

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke praised Sanju Samson for his heroic innings against the West Indies in the Super 8 clash at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, where the opener dragged India past the finish line of 196 runs with an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls.

Clarke said that Samson was an underrated player.

“He (Sanju Samson) was the one player for me who, over the course of the entire tournament, has gone under the radar: there was talk about him not even being in the squad. Then he got selected, and then there was talk about who plays between Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan gets the nod and has an absolute cracker of a start to this tournament. Samson’s probably sitting there thinking, ‘I’m not going to get an opportunity; I’m not going to get a game.’ But what about his innings against West Indies. 97 from 50 balls. He opens the batting—you talk about handling pressure moments, he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He’s definitely my player in the last couple of games to go under the radar. Without that innings, India don’t chase those runs, so he should be super proud,” Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.