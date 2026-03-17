Why does Anil Kumble think Sanju Samson’s signing will contribute to CSK’s fan following

Former India bowler Anil Kumble opened up about Sanju Samson‘s move to the Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, scheduled to start on March 28. The 5-time champions CSK will be facing Sanju’s former franchise RR in their opening match on March 30 in Guwahati.

“Icons from one generation to another, the baton has passed on in Indian cricket, from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin, then to Virat, with MS Dhoni also part of that era. You had the likes of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly before the shift to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who still carry that aura and continue to perform. In that sense, Sanju coming in is a great move for CSK. The icing on the cake is his fantastic form leading into the IPL and winning the World Cup for India with three back-to-back knocks,” Kumble said on CSK’s decision top bring in Samson.