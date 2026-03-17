Why does Anil Kumble think Sanju Samson’s signing will contribute to CSK’s fan following

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Former India bowler Anil Kumble opened up about Sanju Samson‘s move to the Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, scheduled to start on March 28. The 5-time champions CSK will be facing Sanju’s former franchise RR in their opening match on March 30 in Guwahati.
“Icons from one generation to another, the baton has passed on in Indian cricket, from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin, then to Virat, with MS Dhoni also part of that era. You had the likes of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly before the shift to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who still carry that aura and continue to perform. In that sense, Sanju coming in is a great move for CSK. The icing on the cake is his fantastic form leading into the IPL and winning the World Cup for India with three back-to-back knocks,” Kumble said on CSK’s decision top bring in Samson.
Kumble also believed the CSK fans will connect with Samson. “I’m sure that will certainly contribute to the franchise’s fan following. From a Chennai perspective, he fits their need, being Kerala-born, speaks Tamil, so there’s a connect, a wicketkeeper-batter, so in a similar mould to MS, and his experience will be valuable for CSK,” he said.
Kumble also felt that Sanju’s experience as a leader will come in handy as he assists captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the season, adding that Samson can even step into the skipper’s role if Gaikwad is unavailable due to injury.
On Samson’s role as unofficial vice-captain, Kumble said, “I think that’s the perfect role for Sanju, handling those responsibilities almost like a vice-captain. He has captained Rajasthan for a long period of time, so that leadership role comes naturally to him, and that’s something CSK will be looking for.”
“Last year, when Ruturaj was injured, MS had to take over, and previously, when Ravindra Jadeja was also captain, MS Dhoni came back in as captain midway through the season. So there have been some challenges in identifying who the next captain would be for MS. Ruturaj was identified, and it is good that he continues as captain despite Sanju coming into the scheme of things. I wouldn’t be surprised if MS Dhoni gives Sanju the keeping role at some point during the season. He will be part of the leadership group, and in case if Ruturaj is unavailable due to injury or otherwise, Sanju would probably take over rather than MS,” Kumble said.
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