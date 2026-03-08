Sanju Samson reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s guidance before T20 World Cup: ‘What more can I ask for?’

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson revealed that conversations with Sachin Tendulkar played a key role in helping him rediscover belief during a difficult phase, after he was named Player of the Tournament in India’s T20 World Cup triumph on Sunday.

The 31-year-old said he had been in regular touch with Tendulkar in the months leading up to the tournament, leaning on the legendary batter for advice and perspective.

“I hope I can share it here, from last couple of months, I have been in constant touch with Sachin sir. When I was sitting outside in Australia, I was not playing a game, so I thought about, ‘okay, what is the mindset required now?’