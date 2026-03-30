‘You will do wrong if Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad open’: Former India batter on probable CSK XI for RR match

Chennai Super Kings should not pair up Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad as openers for their first match of the IPL 2026 season against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday night, according to former India opener Aakash Chopra.

CSK’s preparations have been rocked in the lead-up to their opening game of the season, with several injuries cropping up in the squad, even ruling out MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis from the season opener. While Dhoni has not travelled with the squad to Guwahati as he continues to recover from a calf muscle strain, Brevis has been ruled out of the Rajasthan fixture due to a side strain.