Sanju Samson ruled out of T20I series against Sri Lanka

Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka after hurting his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Samson was taken for scans on Wednesday afternoon and based on a specialist’ opinion he has been advised rest and rehabilitation.

Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been added to India’s squad as Samson’s replacement.

He will be a cover for Ishan Kishan for the next two games.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.