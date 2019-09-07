‘Ball ko dekh toot gaya hoga,’ Sanju Samson reveals what Shikhar Dhawan said after getting hit by bouncer

Shikhar Dhawan copped a nasty blow on his neck in a failed attempt to play a scoop shot off Beuran Hendricks’ short ball in the fifth unofficial ODI between India A and South Africa A on Friday. The incident took place in the third over of the first innings in the run-curtailed 20-overs per side game at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. After the mandatory concussion test, Dhawan continued to play despite the visible swelling on his neck.

Dhawan scored his second half-century on the trot against India A. The left-handed batsman scored a 36-ball 51 including five fours and two sixes. The 33-year-old shared a 135-run stand for the second wicket with Sanju Samson. The partnership laid a platform for India A to post a big total.

The Delhi Capitals opener posted a video of the incident with a motivational quote:

Samson commented on his post revealing what Dhawan said to him after getting hit. “Ball ko dekh toot gaya hoga“, Dhawan said. The southpaw replied to his comment and lauded him for his match-winning innings in the final ODI and also admitted that he was in pain after the unfortunate hit.

Samson scored a 48-ball 91 including six fours and seven sixes as the hosts posted 204 for 4 in 20 overs. South Africa A suffered a batting collapse and could only score 168 as they lost the match by 36 runs.

The 24-year-old batsman got the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his stellar performance. The Rajasthan Royals donated his match fees (two games) to the groundsmen.