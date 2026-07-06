Rested, not dropped: No space for Sanju Samson for Zimbabwe series

The senior selection committee on Monday named the Indian team for a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe later this month which had the notable omission of T20 World Cup-winning performer Sanju Samson. The Indian Express has learnt that Samson, who was the Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup in February-March, has been rested as the selectors and the team wanted to give opportunity to Prabhsimran Singh, who had a decent IPL for Punjab Kings.

Those involved in the decision-making process stated that Samson hasn’t been dropped and neither has the selection committee decided to move on from the opener. It is learnt that Samson will be traveling with the Indian team for the Asian Games in September. It’s not only Samson, the selection committee has also decided to rest Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh as the ODIs against England ends only July 19 and the first T20I against Zimbabwe will be played in Harare on July 23. Samson is only part of India’s T20 set-up and his omission for the trip means Ishan Kishan has emerged as the first-choice wicketkeeper.

Sources in the Indian board stated that selection committees have generally preferred to try the fringe players for such small tours. In the past, tours to Zimbabwe have seen many Indian players making their debut. Ajit Agarkar & Co could not have rested Shreyas Iyer as he took over as the captain only recently and are also inclined to give more opportunities to Tilak Varma, who remains the vice-captain.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Sanju Samson during a training session at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, England. (BCCI/Creimas Photo) India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Sanju Samson during a training session at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, England. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

With Samson rested, the Zimbabwe series will give more opportunities to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. With Samson dropped, the batting is again left-hander heavy with Shreyas being the lone right-hander amongst frontline batsmen unless Prabhsimran gets a game. Earning a recall to the squad is Rinku Singh, as in the absence of Hardik Pandya, India have been short on options for the finisher’s role in the UK trip.

It is understood that the reason to rest Samson along with Axar, Arshdeep was taken keeping their busy season they have had. The trio have been playing non-stop cricket for the last six months without a considerable break period. But resting Samson, who features only in one format raises eyebrows even as selectors insist that they have seen enough of his potential and what he can offer to the team.

“The selectors were keen to try young players and that is why you will see young pacers like Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur and Mayank Yadav getting a chance. There is a decent pool of pacers which the selection committee wants to create. As far as Sanju’s case, he is rested like Axar and Arshdeep,” a source in the Indian board informed.

When the BCCI released the squad on Monday evening, there were no reasons for Samson’s omission. There was a note which mentioned Shivam Dube will replace the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in the ODI team for the series against England.

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Samson has never been synonymous with consistency. He is the player who once said that he would happily take a 30 that makes an impact in a game over a century in a losing cause. It’s this philosophy around which Samson has constructed his T20 game, as he prefers to make an impact by embracing a high-risk approach. This is what prompted India to bring him back into the XI midway through the T20 World Cup, when they had got off to an uncertain start.

After Samson’s arrival in Chennai for the must-win game against Zimbabwe, India appeared a changed outfit, becoming an unstoppable force. In the final three matches, Samson had scores of 97 not out, 89 and 89 – a run that would be hard for any Indian batsman to replicate in a World Cup. All three ended up as match- winning efforts. But in India’s first series since the T20 World Cup, against Ireland earlier last week Samson had scores of 5 and 0. He then began the series in England with 1 in Chester-Le-Street, before he made way for Sooryavanshi at Manchester. Dropping him from the XI itself was seen as a harsh call and two days later has been rested for Zimbabwe tour

In the past the selection committee had bypassed players whom they have seen first hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal was not included for India’s tour to Zimbabwe in 2024 as the selectors wanted to give a chance to Abhishek Sharma. The Punjab swashbuckling went on to score hundred and cemented his place in the side while Jaiswal still awaits for a run in the T20I set-up.