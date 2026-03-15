‘Let it come’: Gautam Gambhir reveals Sanju Samson’s reaction after getting to know he’ll play vs Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

India head coach Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson, revealing when he told the player he would be playing the crucial Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe after not finding place in some of the initial games of the tournament.

“I conveyed it to him in the gym. In fact, we were both training together and I just told him that you’ll be playing against Zimbabwe, and he said, ‘let it come.’ That’s the kind of casual conversation we have. It’s not like a head coach and player’s relationship. It’s a relationship where most of our one-on-one conversations happen during practice sessions,” Gambhir said on Jio Star.