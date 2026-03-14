‘I was absolutely broken…’: Sanju Samson opens up about not finding place in India’s XI in early stages of T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup’s player of the tournament Sanju Samson wasn’t even in the scheme of things when the tournament began but as the event progressed, a combination of India’s stuttering start, tweak in combination and luck played an important part in the opener’s return to the Playing XI. In a recent interaction, Sanju revealed that when he wasn’t getting into the team in the initial stages, it left him broken.

“I was too desperate knowing that my dream is so near. But was the team still trying some combinations? So, is Sanju there or not there? So, that kind of feeling played in my mind at that time. I was absolutely broken because my dream was to win the World Cup and I am not even in the XI. So, actually I was gone away for 5-6 days and I started rebuilding myself. Started preparing myself knowing you never know what the game want to give back to you,” he said during the India Today Conclave on Saturday.