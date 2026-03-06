Sanju Samson only Indian in ICC’s T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament nominees list

Sanju Samson is the only Indian to be named in the ICC's T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament short-list. (AP Photo)

Sanju Samson’s dream turnaround at the T20 World Cup has coincided with leading India’s march into the finals with two superlative knocks in succession under the knockout heat over the last week.

After finding himself on the bench during the start of the tournament after a horror New Zealand series in January, Samson’s dramatic return to form and India’s march to the final has resulted in him being nominated for the coveted ICC Player of the Tournament award at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, slated for a finish at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Interestingly, Samson is the only Indian to be named in the eight-man short-list unveiled by the ICC shortly after India’s humdinger seven-run win over England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night.