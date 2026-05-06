‘Sanju Samson is not in peak physical condition’: Ex-India batter asks CSK opener to improve fitness, seek Virat Kohli inspiration

Sanju Samson has been the toast of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 season, with the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter emerging as the engine room chief behind four of the five wins thus far this season.

With two centuries already in his first stint with the CSK, following a high-profile trade from the Rajasthan Royals last December, Samson cracked an unbeaten 87 in a match-winning effort against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday night. While Samson has built from strength to strength since a miraculous comeback at the T20 World Cup. However, Samson has not silenced all doubts yet with former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar urging the 31-year-old to stress on his fitness.