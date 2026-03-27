As Sanju Samson begins a new IPL chapter as CSK’s opener after World Cup success, a breakdown of numbers that capture a paradox

Systemic backing has long eluded Sanju Samson. A record-breaking knockout blast during India’s T20 World Cup could make amends in that regard, but few Indian careers capture a paradox like Samson’s T20I-IPL duality.

For all the missed opportunities this decade – where Samson could have had a rightful shot at nearly every Indian T20I squad – he had deftly built a transformation from number three in the IPL since 2020. His biceps firming up to complement his finesse, Samson stands as the most successful number three in the IPL in the last six years. Yet, it was a position he was least favoured for in the India blues. For his best number in the IPL, Samson has featured in just five T20Is out of 62 at number three for India, and never in consecutive games.

Since 2020, Samson (1952 in 60 innings) is well clear of the next-best No. 3, his India captain Suryakumar Yadav (1407 in 46).

Curiously, Samson’s record-breaking blast as an opener en route to India’s T20 World Cup triumph – coupled with his three T20I tons in 2024 – are in contradiction to his IPL exploits at the top of the order. A new IPL home and the World Cup redemption mean that Samson will begin his stint with the Chennai Super Kings as an opener, according to his new skipper and opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. It makes for an interesting chapter in the Kerala batter’s IPL career, with a blend of contrasts standing between him joining the league’s most efficient openers.

Sanju Samson Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s Opening in IPL 31 783 74 26.1 137.36 0 4 74 34 Opening for India 28 926 111 35.61 181.92 3 4 86 63 No. 3 in IPL 94 3096 119 38.22 143.33 3 20 252 143 No. 3 for India 5 91 56 18.2 121.33 0 1 5 5

Of the 177 games in the IPL, Samson has opened the batting only 31 times, averaging a sub-par 26.1 with a middling 137.36 strike rate. But if his chilling reinvention in the World Cup is anything to go by, the Kerala batter has glimpsed the possibilities of his best versions at the top.

Samson’s current avatar has been rewired in multiple ways to maximise the batting Powerplays. As an opener for India, it was his rejuvenated scoring that bolstered India’s chances in the T20 World Cup knockouts this year. In only five innings, Samson pumped 144 runs in the Powerplay. He scored at 197.26 with 12 sixes in the phase, the best for India and the second-highest among all batters in the World Cup.

No. 3 in IPL since 2020 Runs AVE SR 6s Sanju Samson 1952 38.27 150.26 99 Suryakumar Yadav 1407 35.17 155.64 60 Rahul Tripathi 1270 29.53 :141.42 48 Shreyas Iyer 1009 36.03 141.31 45 Ajinkya Rahane 886 29.53 143.83 39

Batting predominantly at three in the IPL Powerplays over the last four seasons, Samson had produced similar stability playing for the Rajasthan Royals. He has scored 504 runs in all in the first six since 2022, 315 of which have come from No. 3. He averages 84 in the phase, only bettered by Sai Sudharsan (96.29) across the previous four editions, effectively crossing the Powerplay in 33 of 39 innings. It sets up Samson and his side more often for skyscraping totals, exemplified on the international stage by his twin scores of 89, powering India past 250 in the semi-final and final of the World Cup.

Story continues below this ad

Combining his IPL No.3 nous with his India opening exploits will also mean CSK can bank on one of the most effective spin marauders in the middle-overs this season. Only one of two Indians to ever hit more than 100 sixes against spin in the league, Samson also leads Indian batters in six-hitting against spin in middle-overs since 2022. He tonks a six every 9.5 deliveries (bp6) against the tweakers, posing a 150-plus strike rate against the slower bowlers between overs 7-16.

Middle-overs v spin since 2022 (Indians) 6s Runs SR Bp6 BpB Sanju Samson 42 611 152.75 9.5 5.6 Shivam Dube 41 489 144.25 8.2 5.9 Rajat Patidar 39 448 173.64 6.6 4.6 Tilak Varma 31 609 140.97 13.9 6.6 Abhishek Sharma 31 374 183.33 6.5 4.16

It is this impeccable quality that continues to keep Samson afloat as a T20I batter, one that kept him in the reckoning to script a tremendous World Cup comeback from the brink. Combining international T20Is with the IPL, no Indian batter has struck more maximums when their side has recorded a 200-plus score than Samson (141 sixes in only 38 innings), standing distinctly ahead of India heavyweights Rohit Sharma (108), Suryakumar (107) and Virat Kohli (103) from considerably fewer appearances.

The boost from an all-timer World Cup performance, combined with the Chennai connection and clarity he has received, the Samson wave could persist across the country for another two months, potentially setting up greater things for India, CSK, and himself, in that order.