‘He made Suryakumar bow’: Sanju Samson is the main reason for India reaching T20 WC final, says former opener

Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh hailed Sanju Samson’s knockouts exploits as the primary reason why the Men in Blue qualified for a second successive T20 World Cup final on Thursday. In a stunning redemption after starting the tournament on the bench due to poor form, Samson made amends as he powered India to a rampaging start in the semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Despite losing opening partner Abhishek Sharma early, Samson continued his onslaught and ripped apart the English bowling attack. Samson totalled 89 off only 42 balls, powering India to 253 for seven in 20 overs. That proved to be just above par on a batting beauty as England threatened Suryakumar Yadav & Co. with a strong response led by Jacob Bethell’s century before falling only seven runs short.
“India should thank the South African cricket team. It was only after that loss that the team turned towards Sanju. When asked in the press conference if Sanju Samson could play, Suryakumar Yadav sarcastically asked,’ Who can he replace, Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma?’ But now Samson has forced the same Surya to bow towards him and salute him. Sanju is the main reason for India reaching the final,” Ramesh said on his YouTube channel.
Samson had lit up India’s qualification for the semi-final as his unbeaten 97 powered a tall 196-run chase in a must-win Super 8 showdown against West Indies in Kolkata last Sunday.
Ramesh said that Samson’s return to form was a blessing in disguise for India, masking the poor run of Abhishek at the top.
“Sanju’s form has been a blessing in disguise. He has made us overlook Abhishek Sharma’s lack of form. 250 was possible only because of Sanju’s innings. Though the others scored, without him, 250 would not have been possible. His explosive batting only gave India the extra cushion. Now it’s time for him to make it a hat-trick of Player of the Match awards in the final,” said Ramesh on Star Sports.
With 232 runs in four innings, Samson is already the third-highest run-getter for India in the World Cup. He was also unveiled as the only Indian among the eight nominees by the ICC for the Player of the Tournament award. Samson has smoked 16 sixes this edition, a record high for an Indian batter in a World Cup edition.
