‘He made Suryakumar bow’: Sanju Samson is the main reason for India reaching T20 WC final, says former opener

Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh hailed Sanju Samson’s knockouts exploits as the primary reason why the Men in Blue qualified for a second successive T20 World Cup final on Thursday. In a stunning redemption after starting the tournament on the bench due to poor form, Samson made amends as he powered India to a rampaging start in the semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Despite losing opening partner Abhishek Sharma early, Samson continued his onslaught and ripped apart the English bowling attack. Samson totalled 89 off only 42 balls, powering India to 253 for seven in 20 overs. That proved to be just above par on a batting beauty as England threatened Suryakumar Yadav & Co. with a strong response led by Jacob Bethell’s century before falling only seven runs short.