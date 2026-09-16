‘We are hasty in judging him’: Former India players back Samson after 57 vs AFG

Sanju Samson turned up with his fastest T20I half-century despite a rough start against Afghanistan in the second T20I in Delhi on Tuesday, leading India to a comfortable series victory.

Recovering from his poor start to the series, scoring 10 runs in the series opener, Samson registered 57 off 22 balls with seven fours and four sixes. The Kerala wicket-keeper, who had a dream T20 World Cup turnaround, led India to the title with three consecutive half-centuries in the knockout stages.

Samson’s T20I form went downhill during the tour to Ireland and England, scoring 33 runs in four innings. The Kerala wicket-keeper was subsequently dropped from the XI, paving the way for the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old southpaw had a quiet England tour with scores of 13, 14 and 15, but later went on a rampage during the three-match series in Zimbabwe, a tour Samson was not a part of.