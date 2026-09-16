‘We are hasty in judging him’: Former India players back Samson after 57 vs AFG

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Sanju Samson turned up with his fastest T20I half-century despite a rough start against Afghanistan in the second T20I in Delhi on Tuesday, leading India to a comfortable series victory.
Recovering from his poor start to the series, scoring 10 runs in the series opener, Samson registered 57 off 22 balls with seven fours and four sixes. The Kerala wicket-keeper, who had a dream T20 World Cup turnaround, led India to the title with three consecutive half-centuries in the knockout stages.
Samson’s T20I form went downhill during the tour to Ireland and England, scoring 33 runs in four innings. The Kerala wicket-keeper was subsequently dropped from the XI, paving the way for the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old southpaw had a quiet England tour with scores of 13, 14 and 15, but later went on a rampage during the three-match series in Zimbabwe, a tour Samson was not a part of.
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Breaking a rut of four innings without a substantial score, Samson received backing from former India seamer Mohit Sharma who said that the 31-year-old is judged prematurely.
“Sanju batted brilliantly. I often feel that we are a little hasty in judging him. The way he batted has probably put an end to the debate,” Sharma told Cricbuzz.
Former India batter Mohammed Kaif added that Samson’s spot will be undisputable if he attains consistency.
“The biggest thing that came out of all this is Sanju Samson scoring runs, because we have given him opportunities. Why do we keep talking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? That’s because Sanju Samson has been dismissed without even scoring 10 runs, many times. He has been out for 0, 2, 5 or 6 runs, and his form after the World Cup has not been that good,” he said.
“Everyone knows the kind of potential and skill Samson has, and there is no better player against spin than him. He knows how to hit Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi for sixes, everyone knows about his dominance against spin. I think his problem is scoring consistently.
“If he does that, no harm will ever come to him. No one will ever raise a question again. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a great talent, but he will remain benched. The 3-4 poor knocks that follow after a big score like a 100, that is where Samson needs to work on. So, I think today’s innings will relieve some pressure,” Kaif added.
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