‘Sanju has faced a lot of injustice earlier despite having performances’: Former Pakistan opener on Samson’s impactful knock vs West Indies

With his 50-ball knock of 97 runs against West Indies in India’s five-wicket win in their final Super 8 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Indian batter Sanju Samson not only scored the highest score by any Indian batter in a run-chase in a T20 World Cup match but also showcased his ability to dominate bowlers with ease. While Samson hit two hundreds in the T20I series against South Africa in 2024, the 31-year-old had a mediocre series against New Zealand at home, amassing only 46 runs in five matches.

The Kerala batter also did not start in the playing XI for India in the opening match against the USA before he featured against Namibia due to Abhishek Sharma being unwell. Samson was then again omitted for the group matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan, followed by his exclusion against South Africa in India’s Super 8 encounter. His explosive knock of 97 runs off 50 balls has drawn praise from former Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad, who highlighted how Samson had faced injustice despite scoring runs against strong teams.