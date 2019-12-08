India vs West Indies: A hero’s welcome for Sanju Samson, watch video

Sanju Samson received a rousing reception at the airport. (Twitter/Jebin) Sanju Samson received a rousing reception at the airport. (Twitter/Jebin)

Sanju Samson, who is a part of the Indian squad facing West Indies in the 2nd T20I, received a stunning welcome upon his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

A large number of fans thronged at the arrival terminus to welcome the Indian fans but it was Samson, who got the loudest cheers when he came out of the airport to board the team bus.

Chants of ‘Sanju’ filled up the entie area as the young wicketkeeper-batsman acknowledged the support.

Samson was drafted into the Indian team as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan but is yet to play a game.

Reflecting on his selection, Samson had said, “I have never thought of that (consistency) as an issue. What I have understood is that I am a bit different type of a player where I just feel that I should go and dominate the bowlers.”

“So, when I have a style and I am looking to dominate the bowlers, it can happen…if I go behind consistency, I will lose my style of batting. I don’t want to change my style of playing to bring in consistency,” he added.

India’s squad for the T20I series: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson (wk).

