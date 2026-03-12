How being caught in off-spin trap led to India bringing back Sanju Samson: ‘We decided to go with two wicketkeepers’

Sanju Samson’s resurgence was at the heart of India’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has now revealed that India turned back to the 31-year-old during the tournament to beat a tactic that opposition teams seemed to have employed to neutralise their top-order. Samson had been dropped from India’s first-choice eleven after a string of low scores, particularly in the series against New Zealand that preceded the T20 World Cup.

He failed to make too big an impact in the two matches that he ended up playing in the first half of the tournament, before putting together a hat-trick of big scores in in India’s final Super Eight match against the West Indies, which was a virtual quarterfinal, their semifinal against England and the final against New Zealand. India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that the team finally went back to Samson due to oppositions catching them out with off spinners early on.