T20 World Cup: Sensational Sanju Samson helps India chase down record total vs West Indies to qualify for semifinals

Sanju Samson’s sensational 50-ball 97 knock helped India chase down their biggest T20 World Cup total in a virtual quarterfinal clash against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, powering the Men in Blue to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
In a pursuit of 196, Samson played one of his best knocks under pressure to give India a famous victory over the Windies. India will now face England in the second semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 5th March.
Earlier, West Indies executed a clear attacking blueprint in their virtual quarterfinal against India as they rode on Roston Chase’s foundation before unleashing a late assault to post an imposing 195/4.
Chase, making full use of two reprieves, struck a fluent 40 off 25 balls as he added 68 runs for the opening wicket with Shai Hope (32 off 33).
The pair ensured early momentum with a measured yet proactive approach against the new ball.
India clawed back briefly when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a double strike in the 12th over to stall the charge. But the respite proved short-lived.
Rovman Powell (34 not out off 19 balls; 3×4, 2×6) and Jason Holder (37 not out off 22 balls; 2×4, 3×6) launched a ferocious counter-attack, stitching together an unbeaten 76-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 35 balls to provide the finishing flourish.
India bowled Bumrah in short bursts and holding him back for the death overs despite his middle-overs impact.
The strategy, however, misfired.
Powell took apart Arshdeep Singh for 24 runs in the 16th over, derailing India’s plans. Arshdeep finished with 0/43, while Bumrah was the standout bowler with 2/36.
In front of a packed Eden Gardens, India found themselves under early pressure in the high-stakes virtual quarterfinal as West Indies rode a fluent 68-run opening stand off 53 balls.
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|Target
|England
|230/8
|v South Africa
|Wankhede
|2016
|230
|South Africa
|208/2
|v West Indies
|Johannesburg
|2007
|206
|India
|199
|v West Indies
|Kolkata
|2026
|196
|U.S.A.
|197/3
|v Canada
|Dallas
|2024
|195
|West Indies
|196/3
|v India
|Wankhede
|2016
|193
|Australia
|197/7
|v Pakistan
|Gros Islet
|2010
|192
|Netherlands
|193/4
|v Ireland
|Sylhet
|2014
|190
|England
|190/4
|v Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|2014
|190
|West Indies
|183/4
|v England
|Wankhede
|2016
|183
|New Zealand
|183/5
|v Afghanistan
|Chennai
|2026
|183
|Sri Lanka
|184/2
|v Australia
|Pallekele
|2026
|182
|Australia
|186/5
|v Scotland
|Gros Islet
|2024
|181
|England
|181/2
|v West Indies
|Gros Islet
|2024
|181
|Zimbabwe
|182/4
|v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|2026
|179
|West Indies
|179/4
|v Australia
|Mirpur
|2014
|179
|Ireland
|180/4
|v Scotland
|Hobart
|2022
|177
|Australia
|177/5
|v Pakistan
|Dubai (DICS)
|2021
|177
|South Africa
|177/1
|v West Indies
|Ahmedabad
|2026
|177
|Pakistan
|178/2
|v Bangladesh
|Pallekele
|2012
|176
|South Africa
|178/3
|v New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|2026
|176
|New Zealand
|176/2
|v Canada
|Chennai
|2026
|174
|New Zealand
|175/0
|v U.A.E.
|Chennai
|2026
|174
|India
|176/4
|v South Africa
|Mirpur
|2014
|173
(With PTI inputs)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.