T20 World Cup: Sensational Sanju Samson helps India chase down record total vs West Indies to qualify for semifinals

India will now face England in the second semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 5th March.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 1, 2026 10:55 PM IST
Sanju Samson's knock helped India beat West Indies and qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. (Express photo by Partha Paul)Sanju Samson's knock helped India beat West Indies and qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Sanju Samson’s sensational 50-ball 97 knock helped India chase down their biggest T20 World Cup total in a virtual quarterfinal clash against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, powering the Men in Blue to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In a pursuit of 196, Samson played one of his best knocks under pressure to give India a famous victory over the Windies. India will now face England in the second semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 5th March.

Earlier, West Indies executed a clear attacking blueprint in their virtual quarterfinal against India as they rode on Roston Chase’s foundation before unleashing a late assault to post an imposing 195/4.

Chase, making full use of two reprieves, struck a fluent 40 off 25 balls as he added 68 runs for the opening wicket with Shai Hope (32 off 33).

The pair ensured early momentum with a measured yet proactive approach against the new ball.

India clawed back briefly when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a double strike in the 12th over to stall the charge. But the respite proved short-lived.

Rovman Powell (34 not out off 19 balls; 3×4, 2×6) and Jason Holder (37 not out off 22 balls; 2×4, 3×6) launched a ferocious counter-attack, stitching together an unbeaten 76-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 35 balls to provide the finishing flourish.

India bowled Bumrah in short bursts and holding him back for the death overs despite his middle-overs impact.

The strategy, however, misfired.

Powell took apart Arshdeep Singh for 24 runs in the 16th over, derailing India’s plans. Arshdeep finished with 0/43, while Bumrah was the standout bowler with 2/36.

In front of a packed Eden Gardens, India found themselves under early pressure in the high-stakes virtual quarterfinal as West Indies rode a fluent 68-run opening stand off 53 balls.

Highest successful chases in T20 World Cups

Team Score Opposition Ground Year Target
England 230/8 v South Africa Wankhede 2016 230
South Africa 208/2 v West Indies Johannesburg 2007 206
India 199 v West Indies Kolkata 2026 196
U.S.A. 197/3 v Canada Dallas 2024 195
West Indies 196/3 v India Wankhede 2016 193
Australia 197/7 v Pakistan Gros Islet 2010 192
Netherlands 193/4 v Ireland Sylhet 2014 190
England 190/4 v Sri Lanka Chattogram 2014 190
West Indies 183/4 v England Wankhede 2016 183
New Zealand 183/5 v Afghanistan Chennai 2026 183
Sri Lanka 184/2 v Australia Pallekele 2026 182
Australia 186/5 v Scotland Gros Islet 2024 181
England 181/2 v West Indies Gros Islet 2024 181
Zimbabwe 182/4 v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 2026 179
West Indies 179/4 v Australia Mirpur 2014 179
Ireland 180/4 v Scotland Hobart 2022 177
Australia 177/5 v Pakistan Dubai (DICS) 2021 177
South Africa 177/1 v West Indies Ahmedabad 2026 177
Pakistan 178/2 v Bangladesh Pallekele 2012 176
South Africa 178/3 v New Zealand Ahmedabad 2026 176
New Zealand 176/2 v Canada Chennai 2026 174
New Zealand 175/0 v U.A.E. Chennai 2026 174
India 176/4 v South Africa Mirpur 2014 173

(With PTI inputs)

