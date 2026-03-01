T20 World Cup: Sensational Sanju Samson helps India chase down record total vs West Indies to qualify for semifinals

Sanju Samson’s sensational 50-ball 97 knock helped India chase down their biggest T20 World Cup total in a virtual quarterfinal clash against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, powering the Men in Blue to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In a pursuit of 196, Samson played one of his best knocks under pressure to give India a famous victory over the Windies. India will now face England in the second semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 5th March.

Earlier, West Indies executed a clear attacking blueprint in their virtual quarterfinal against India as they rode on Roston Chase’s foundation before unleashing a late assault to post an imposing 195/4.