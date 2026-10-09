Why, despite a far-from-perfect innings, Sanju Samson made an impact

A frown appeared on Sanju Samson’s face when he perished eighteen runs short of a three-figure milestone. The ball was short enough to be upper slashed (than cut). He noticed the ball from Shamar Springer grip off the surface, because he had rolled his fingers down the seam. But Sanju adjusted, he paused his stroke for a split-second, waited for it and glided it fine. But still, he couldn’t impart the required momentum on the ball to soar beyond the fence.

As he walked past the non-striker Shivam Dube, he smiled sheepishly. The uncompleted hundred wouldn’t haunt him; he was more aghast that he couldn’t bat any more in the innings. The reverie was broken. He had batted so little since the twin half-centuries against Afghanistan — mere 29 balls in four games — that wanted to keep batting forever. There were times when he shackled his impulses, wary of risks, and settled for tip and run singles. There were times when he redesigned his stroke at the last moment. There were occasions he was content playing the support act. Even when he was speeding in fifth gear, he decelerated when he spotted a bump ahead. His was a self-contained knock, even though the scoreboard would tell you that he reeled out 82 off 41 balls.

Paradoxical genius

That is perhaps the paradoxical genius of Sanju — to look restrained yet score at two runs a ball, to look unsettled yet dismantle the bowlers. He offered two catches, had several strokes dribble off the various edges of his blade, mistimed numerous others, lost shape often, yet amidst all these travails, he unlocked imperious strokes that disrupted the bowlers’ rhythm, he seized moments.

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India’s Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2nd T20I against West Indies at JSCA International Stadium, in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI Photo) India’s Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2nd T20I against West Indies at JSCA International Stadium, in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The visitors’ comeback hopes ignited when Roston Chase ejected Abhishek Sharma after the 42-run stand in four overs. But the next over, Sanju caned left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for 21 runs to reverse the momentum. The two sixes revealed the broad, and often antithetical, range of Sanju’s hitting. The first was coaxed over extra cover, using just his hands and supreme timing. The second was blunted down the ground, flexing those strong forearms. The flourish was delightful, and he struck the pose for the first six. Follow through was non-existent for the second, and he didn’t even bother watching the ball thunder into the stands. But he turned quieter once Ishan Kishan hit the straps and smeared 43 off 22 balls, a 97-run association that tightened India’s grip on the match.

His driving was exemplary; he doesn’t necessarily reach the ball’s pitch, but the gorgeous hands take over and the supple wrists direct the ball to his mind’s whims. A cover-driven four off Roston Chase stood out; he drove it against the turn, inside out, against a lanky bowler purchasing extra bounce. The drive through extra cover to wrap up his half-century was almost as delightful. Sanju can bat risk-free in a game’s format where risk-taking is the norm. The fundamentals are firm enough to suggest that he could be immune to the format’s fickleness. Yet, Sanju has the knack of pushing himself to the brink. He bats at his best when there is uncertainty around his place, when the sword over his head is brushing his hair.

Double the 𝐒𝐈𝐗𝐄𝐒. Double the 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐓𝐓𝐀 magic! 🪄 #SanjuSamson takes Akeal Hosein to the cleaners with consecutive monstrous sixes! 🚀⚡️ #INDvWI 2nd T20I | LIVE NOW 👉

https://t.co/RHr9KuCW0r https://t.co/y2Mn00iihl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 9, 2026

Maybe, Sanju loves being an escape artist. Numerous times has he found himself a nudge away from slipping into the road of perdition. Somehow, he finds the courage and streaks of luck, to find a source of benediction. He was a failure away from being forgotten when he strode out to bat against West Indies in a virtual knockout match in the World Cup. He strung 97 to win the game. His follow-ups, twin 89s, earned India the World Cup and him the defining tournament of his career. His career was touted to hit higher levels, but the post World Cup haul has been mixed (three half-centuries and a whole lot of single digits, an average of 21.75 in 12 games).

A statistical quirk is instructive — in six innings he has faced more than 15 balls this year, he has shellacked 464 runs at an average of 92.8. In 16 other outings, he has mustered only 164 at 10.

The start was all jitters here too. Kamil Pooran shelled him on six, a straightforward chance off Akeak Hossein’s bowling. The ball before was a thick-edged four past a vacant first-slip cordon. Fortune gleed at him in the form of a no ball the next ball. Sanju smote the free hit over long-on. It was perhaps the moment Sanju sensed the stars were aligning. His stretch of low scores, a forgettable Asian Games including, had not yet begun to suffocate him. But with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fidgeting in the dugout he would know that a prolonged slump could roadblock his India career, perhaps terminally. He might not so much remember his Ranchi knock for its enduring quality as he would for its career-sustaining value.

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Perhaps a hundred would have left Sooryavanshi in his slipstream, offering him more hang-in time in a lean patch. But then that takes the pleasure away from being an escape artiste, perennially flirting with danger yet somehow emerging unscathed and victorious.