Ranji Trophy: After six games in India dugout, Sanju Samson cracks a sparkling hundred

Sanju Samson hit a brilliant hundred in his first Ranji Trophy match of the season against Bengal at the St Xavier’s College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Samson brought up his 10th first-class century off 153 balls, which included 14 fours and one six. Samson’s knock highlights his mental toughness as he came back strongly after sitting in the Indian team dugout for as many as six matches.

Enroute to his three-figure mark, Samson completed 3,000 runs in first class cricket.

Deciding to bat first, Kerala were off to a poor start as they lost their openers Ponnam Rahul and Jalaj Saxena were out for 5 and 9 respectively.

Samson came at three with Kerala at 15/1 and then forged a partnership with skipper Sachin Baby which took the score past the 50-run mark before Ashok Dinda dismissed the former for 10.

In-form Robin Uthappa, who had scored a century in the previous Ranji Trophy game, and Sanju Samson then steadied the ship by adding 138 runs for the fourth wicket. Arnab Nandi broke the stand when he dismissed Uthappa for 50.

