Sanju Samson breaks Marlon Samuels’ record, slams highest individual score in T20 World Cup final

Samson also became only the third batter after Kohli and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi to score a fifty in a semifinal and a final of a T20 World Cup.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 8, 2026 08:18 PM IST
Sanju Samson in action during T20 World Cup 2026 final vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)Sanju Samson in action during T20 World Cup 2026 final vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
Indian opener Sanju Samson broke West Indies’ Marlon Samuels record by registering the highest individual score by any player in a T20 World Cup final during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup summit clash against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Samson also bettered compatriot Virat Kohli’s 77, which came in a losing cause against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

Samson also became only the third batter after Kohli and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi to score a fifty in a semifinal and a final of a T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma shed his poor form and stepped up right on time by slamming a half-century in just 18 deliveries. Abhishek’s 50 off 18 balls is the fastest of this World Cup, bettering 19-ball fifties from Aiden Markram, Jacob Bethell and Shimrom Hetmyer. It is also the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup knockout game

Highest score by a player in the T20 World Cup final

Player Runs SR Opposition Ground Date
Sanju Samson 89 193.48 v New Zealand Ahmedabad 8 Mar 2026
Marlon Samuels (WI) 85* 128.78 v England Eden Gardens 3 Apr 2016
KS Williamson (NZ) 85 177.08 v Australia Dubai (DICS) 14 Nov 2021
Marlon Samuels (WI) 78 139.28 v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 7 Oct 2012
MR Marsh (AUS) 77* 154 v New Zealand Dubai (DICS) 14 Nov 2021
Virat Kohli (IND) 77 132.75 v Sri Lanka Mirpur 6 Apr 2014
Virat Kohli (IND) 76 128.81 v South Africa Bridgetown 29 Jun 2024
Gautam Gambhir (IND) 75 138.88 v Pakistan Johannesburg 24 Sep 2007
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 64* 123.07 v Pakistan Lord’s 21 Jun 2009
Craig Kieswetter (ENG) 63 128.57 v Australia Bridgetown 16 May 2010

