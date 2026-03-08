Sanju Samson breaks Marlon Samuels’ record, slams highest individual score in T20 World Cup final

Sanju Samson in action during T20 World Cup 2026 final vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)

Indian opener Sanju Samson broke West Indies’ Marlon Samuels record by registering the highest individual score by any player in a T20 World Cup final during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup summit clash against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Samson also bettered compatriot Virat Kohli’s 77, which came in a losing cause against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

Samson also became only the third batter after Kohli and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi to score a fifty in a semifinal and a final of a T20 World Cup.