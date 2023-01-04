‘Sanju Samson has so much of talent but his shot selection sometimes lets him down’: Sunil Gavaskar

“And this time, it’s the leading edge going to short third man. He is such a fine player. Sanju Samson has so much of talent but his shot selection sometimes lets him down. And this is one more occasion where it has disappointed,” said former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar while expressing disappointment over Sanju Samson’s shot selection during yesterday’s India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

This remark from Gavaskar came after Samson was caught out after scoring only 5 runs. Samson had just received a lifeline on the previous ball as the fielder missed an opportunity in the deep but he fell in the trap on the very next delivery.

Not only with the bat, yesterday was not an ideal day for the 28-year batter as he made a couple of mistakes while fielding too.The first error occurred in Hardik Pandya’s opening over of Sri Lanka’s innings. With the fresh ball, the India skipper promptly produced a dangerous swing that knocked Pathum Nissanka to the ground. He then missed Nissanka’s catch again in the second ball of the first over.

Nevertheless, Samson made up for the missed catches later in the game as he took two catches to dismiss Kusal Mendis and de Silva.

Speaking about his batting form, former India opener Gautam Gambhir too said that it’s high time that Samson grabs his chances. “We all talk about how much talent he has but he needs to capitalise on these chances,” he said during the Byju’s Cricket Live Show.