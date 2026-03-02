Sanju Samson needed to be given a break after ‘tough series against New Zealand’, says Gambhir: ‘Always knew he will deliver’

Sanju Samson hit 12 fours and four sixes in the innings and Gambhir was impressed by the control that Samson exhibited throughout the knock. (PTI Photo)

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that the team always had faith in Sanju Samson even when the latter got stuck in a bit of a rut in the matches leading up to the T20 World Cup and during the tournament itself before his match-winning innings against the West Indies on Sunday. Samson struck an unbeaten 97 in 50 balls in the Super Eights, thus helping India pull off a record chase and seal a spot for themselves in the semifinals.

“Obviously he had a tough series against New Zealand, so sometimes it’s important to give him a break as well, because you want to get the guy off that pressure situation as well. And we always knew that whenever we needed him in the World Cup game, he’ll come and deliver it for us,” Gambhir told reporters after the match.