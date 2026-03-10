‘Sanju Samson’s a freak, always liked his style’: Kevin Pietersen raves about India opener’s batting

English batting legend Kevin Pietersen hailed India opener Sanju Samson as a “freak” talent following his spell-binding show in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Breaking a heap of records with his third consecutive half-century in the World Cup, Samson lit up India’s knockout procession in the tournament with a 46-ball 89 in the final, laced with eight sixes. Samson became only the third man after Shahid Afridi and Virat Kohli to smash fifties in the semi-final and final of a World Cup edition, in this case scoring 89 on both occasions. Samson’s tally made him the first to total 150-plus runs in the semi-final and final of a series while also registering the highest-ever score in the summit clash across 10 editions.