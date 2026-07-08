Samson must keep Virat as role model: Manjrekar urges Sanju to focus on fitness

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Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar said that the only reason which is valid for dropping Sanju Samson is his fitness, urging the opener to follow in Virat Kohli’s footsteps when it comes to being in peak physical condition. Sanju has been excluded from India’s upcoming series vs Zimbabwe and has played just the first match in the ongoing 5-match series vs England. In the second and third match, the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been preferred over Samson.
“Only reason that is valid for Samson dropping is his fitness. If that’s the reason, it’s a fair call. Samson not helping his cause by not being in peak physical condition. At this stage of his career, Samson must keep Virat as his role model,” Manjrekar said on X.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on the team’s decision to drop Sanju from the playing XI during the ongoing England series.
Shortly after India were bundled out for a paltry 76 – their second-lowest score ever – in response to England’s 201 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, Gambhir reviewed the decision to omit Samson from the batting order. The 125-run defeat marked the world champions’ first defeat by more than 100 runs.
“The first thing is that regarding the clarity Sanju Samson needed, he has been given that from my side. That’s a conversation strictly between the player and the head coach. That conversation is not going to come outside,” Gambhir told reporters after the latest defeat.
“Regarding Sanju, we are very clear what he has done for India has been phenomenal and sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player. There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series,” he added.
While India’s selections have come under the scanner following their extended winless streak, Gambhir backed the calls made by the management, insisting that players must earn their long ropes in the XI.
“International cricket is about results, so whatever we feel is the best combination to give us that result, we play that combination and that playing XI. I’ve always been a big believer that everyone needs to earn their place and the right to play for India.”
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.