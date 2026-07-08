Samson must keep Virat as role model: Manjrekar urges Sanju to focus on fitness

Sanju Samson of India plays a shot during the 4th T20I match between India and New Zealand at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, India, on January 28, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar said that the only reason which is valid for dropping Sanju Samson is his fitness, urging the opener to follow in Virat Kohli’s footsteps when it comes to being in peak physical condition. Sanju has been excluded from India’s upcoming series vs Zimbabwe and has played just the first match in the ongoing 5-match series vs England. In the second and third match, the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been preferred over Samson.

“Only reason that is valid for Samson dropping is his fitness. If that’s the reason, it’s a fair call. Samson not helping his cause by not being in peak physical condition. At this stage of his career, Samson must keep Virat as his role model,” Manjrekar said on X.