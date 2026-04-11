Sanju Samson slams first century as a Chennai Super Kings player, his 4th overall in IPL

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Sanju Samson roared back to form and scored his first century as Chennai Super Kings player in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk on Saturday. This was also the first century of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League and marks Samson’s 4th ton in the league.
Opening the innings, Samson got to the three-figure in 52 deliveries in an innings peppered with 14 fours and 3 sixes as he kept Chennai on course of a decent total. He also brought up a 100-run partnership with Ayush Mhatre who slammed a half century of his own.
After coming off a brilliant T20 World Cup where he helped India lift the trophy with scores of 97, 89 and 89 in the Super 8 and the semifinal and final respectively, Samson did not get off to an ideal start for his new franchise.
The Kerala player came under huge scrutiny after he scored 6, 7 and 9 in his first 3 matches in the 2026 season but with this latest ton, he well and truly arrived as a player for CSK.
Last year, Samson will made a landmark switch to the Chennai Super Kings at Rs 18 crore in the biggest-ever trade deal signed by the franchise, while CSK legend Ravindra Jadeja returned to his first IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, with a renewed salary cut from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore. CSK is the fourth franchise of his career. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, the Kerala wicket-keeper has represented RR in all but two seasons—2016 and 2017—when he played for Delhi Capitals.
Samson is widely touted as CSK’s long-awaited successor and part of their transition plans for their legendary talisman, MS Dhoni. The 44-year-old is understood to have signed up for one more season and in Samson, CSK have found a three-in-one cricketer who can fix their top-order woes, serve as a wicketkeeper, and be a potential captaincy candidate.
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