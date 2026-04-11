Sanju Samson slams first century as a Chennai Super Kings player, his 4th overall in IPL

Sanju Samson of Chennai Super Kings raises his bat after scoring a fifty during the Match 18 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, on April 11, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Sanju Samson roared back to form and scored his first century as Chennai Super Kings player in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk on Saturday. This was also the first century of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League and marks Samson’s 4th ton in the league.

Opening the innings, Samson got to the three-figure in 52 deliveries in an innings peppered with 14 fours and 3 sixes as he kept Chennai on course of a decent total. He also brought up a 100-run partnership with Ayush Mhatre who slammed a half century of his own.

After coming off a brilliant T20 World Cup where he helped India lift the trophy with scores of 97, 89 and 89 in the Super 8 and the semifinal and final respectively, Samson did not get off to an ideal start for his new franchise.