‘I have failed a lot’: Sanju Samson on his first CSK hundred, the Rajinikanth salute — and why it was all for Fleming

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Sanju Samson had a message for Stephen Fleming after his unbeaten 115 guided Chennai Super Kings to their first Chepauk win in six outings against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.
“That was for Fleming,” Samson said of his Padayappa salute after reaching his century. “I know how hard it can get — leading a franchise for the last five years, I know how mentally challenging it can be. I just wanted to dedicate this to our coach.”
The hundred, Samson’s first in yellow, came after a difficult start to his CSK stint and three consecutive defeats. He said the franchise’s calm had helped him settle. “Even losing three games in a row, we just had a meeting of 50 seconds today. That shows what this franchise is like — and that really connects with the person I am.”
#CSK fans, bring out the whistles 💛
A first win of the season for the 5⃣-time #TATAIPL champions 👏
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/BzGc6O65jX #KhelBindaas | #CSKvDC | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/tS2xyOWgdj
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2026
On his own form, Samson was candid. “I have failed a lot. Failing a lot helps you understand how you need to come back. Mind gets a bit here and there. I need to know what my basics are. I am 31 years old and I’ve spent a lot of time in this sport.” He credited the support staff for helping him refocus the day before the match.
He also singled out Ayush Mhatre, who scored 59 off 36 before being retired out. “It never looked like he’s just come out of Under-19. He showed so much maturity and clarity. Very happy.”
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said the win had been building. “Even the last game we played here, we were showing really good signs. Today it was about bowling — wickets in the middle, bowling aggressive lengths, keeping it simple.”
He acknowledged the attack’s limitations but said the approach had been right. “We don’t have that X-factor in the bowling lineup, but we discussed how to be effective, how to be proactive, how to save that extra boundary. Today we were right on the mark.”
He reserved special mention for the Chepauk crowd. “Chennai fans are always there behind us no matter what. It’s just lovely people enjoying cricket and loving the franchise.”
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