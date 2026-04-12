‘I have failed a lot’: Sanju Samson on his first CSK hundred, the Rajinikanth salute — and why it was all for Fleming

Sanju Samson of Chennai Super Kings reaches his century during Match 18 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, on April 11, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Sanju Samson had a message for Stephen Fleming after his unbeaten 115 guided Chennai Super Kings to their first Chepauk win in six outings against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

“That was for Fleming,” Samson said of his Padayappa salute after reaching his century. “I know how hard it can get — leading a franchise for the last five years, I know how mentally challenging it can be. I just wanted to dedicate this to our coach.”

The hundred, Samson’s first in yellow, came after a difficult start to his CSK stint and three consecutive defeats. He said the franchise’s calm had helped him settle. “Even losing three games in a row, we just had a meeting of 50 seconds today. That shows what this franchise is like — and that really connects with the person I am.”