Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sanju Samson slams second-fastest double century in 50-over cricket history

Sanju Samson scored his maiden double century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Kerala against Goa on Saturday at KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 212 runs from 129 balls, which including 20 fours and 10 sixes.

Advertising

In the process, the Kerala cricketer also became the sixth Indian batsman to score a double hundred in List A cricket. The other five in the list are Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Karn Kaushal. He is also the third Indian batsman to achieve the feat in the domestic circuit.

The 24-year-old reached his double century from 125 deliveries, the fastest double ton by an Indian batsman and second overall. Australia’s Travis Head holds the record for the fastest double century in List A cricket (120 balls).

Samson’s double ton helped his side post a gigantic 377/3 on the board. The right-handed batsman shared a partnership of 338 runs for the third wicket with Sachin Baby breaking a 25-year-old record. The 338-run partnership is now the highest third-wicket partnership in List A cricket. The previous record belonged to Tim Curtis and Tom Moody who added 309 runs while playing for Worcestershire against Surrey.

Advertising

This was also Samson’s maiden List A hundred. He broke Kaushal’s record to register the highest score by a batsman in the history Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batsman also surpassed Pakistan’s Abid Ali for the highest score set by a wicketkeeper-batsman.

The moment ⁦@IamSanjuSamson⁩ created List A history by reaching Double Century against Goa ! Kerala batsman scores 212 ⁦@joybhattacharj⁩ ⁦@BCCIdomestic⁩ . First Indian to score Double after Karna Kaushal pic.twitter.com/RWD0QGPtGj — Joby George (@JobyGeo19345834) October 12, 2019

Samson is the only Indian batsman to score a double hundred in 50-over cricket batting at No.3 position.

While India’s number four conundrum still remains unresolved, Samson has made a mark with a record-breaking inning. The Rajasthan Royals’ batsman has also been backed by former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir for the number four position.

Samson recently played in the India A vs South Africa A series. He scored a match-winning 91 in the second game he played and was awarded ‘Player of the match’.