‘Talent must meet opportunity very soon’: Sanju Samson’s double ton beckons India call-up?

Sanju Samson brightened his prospect of making an entry into the Indian national team after slamming a record-breaking 212 runs from 129 balls in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Kerala against Goa on Saturday.

Advertising

His maiden double hundred featured a breathtaking number of 20 fours and 10 towering sixes. The 24-year-old is now the sixth Indian batsman to score a double hundred in List A cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Karn Kaushal are others on the elusive list.

Samson also eclipsed Pakistan’s Abid Ali 209* to register the highest-ever List A score by a wicketkeeper. Interestingly, he also surpassed MS Dhoni for the highest individual score by an Indian wicket-keeper in list A cricket.

Advertising

His exceptional batting caught the eye of former India players and has also raised the clamour among fans for a national call-up. Here are some of the reactions:

The moment ⁦@IamSanjuSamson⁩ created List A history by reaching Double Century against Goa ! Kerala batsman scores 212 ⁦@joybhattacharj⁩ ⁦@BCCIdomestic⁩ . First Indian to score Double after Karna Kaushal pic.twitter.com/RWD0QGPtGj — Joby George (@JobyGeo19345834) October 12, 2019

Sanju Samson could have been in the playing 11 in any other country except India . #NorthIndian Lobby — L Kubrik (@KubrikStanley) October 12, 2019

Indians to score List A 200s

in ODIs

3 – Rohit Sharma

1 – Sachin Tendulkar/Virender Sehwag Outside ODIs

1 – Shikhar Dhawan (248 for India A v SA-A in Aug 2013)

1 – Karn Kaushal (202 for Uttarakhand) in 2018/19

1 – Sanju Samson (212* for Kerala) – today! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 12, 2019

I am really exited to watch playing sanju Samson in Indian cricket team. Your my fevrt cricketer — Nikhil goswami (@NikhilG54307599) October 12, 2019

The moment Sanju Samson completed his double hundred. pic.twitter.com/MqmbkZskxN — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2019

Sanju Samson: 212* off 129 – Highest List A score by a keeper (Prev: 209* by Abid Ali)

– Highest score in #VijayHazare (Prev: 202 by KV Kaushal)

– Fastest List A 200 by an Indian (125 balls)

– 1st Indian to score List A 200 at No.3 position

– Highest maiden century in List A — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 12, 2019

Representing Kerala, Samson has risen from strength to strength in the the tournament scoring 379 runs in six games so far. He also backed it up with a 48-ball 91 against South Africa A side in the ODI series in September.

Could Samson be the right man if India have to look beyond Pant? Time will have the answer to it.