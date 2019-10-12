Toggle Menu
‘Talent must meet opportunity very soon’: Sanju Samson’s double ton beckons India call-up?

Sanju Samson went past Pakistan’s Abid Ali to register the highest individual score in List A cricket by a wicket-keeper batsman. Interestingly, he also surpassed MS Dhoni for the highest individual score by an Indian wicket-keeper in list A cricket.

Sanju Samson scored 95 off 42 balls in the last match for Rajasthan Royals. (PTI Photo)

Sanju Samson brightened his prospect of making an entry into the Indian national team after slamming a record-breaking 212 runs from 129 balls in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Kerala against Goa on Saturday.

His maiden double hundred featured a breathtaking number of 20 fours and 10 towering sixes. The 24-year-old is now the sixth Indian batsman to score a double hundred in List A cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Karn Kaushal are others on the elusive list.

Samson also eclipsed Pakistan’s Abid Ali 209* to register the highest-ever List A score by a wicketkeeper. Interestingly, he also surpassed MS Dhoni for the highest individual score by an Indian wicket-keeper in list A cricket.

His exceptional batting caught the eye of former India players and has also raised the clamour among fans for a national call-up. Here are some of the reactions:

Representing Kerala, Samson has risen from strength to strength in the the tournament scoring 379 runs in six games so far. He also backed it up with a 48-ball 91 against South Africa A side in the ODI series in September.

Could Samson be the right man if India have to look beyond Pant? Time will have the answer to it.

