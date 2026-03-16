Sanju Samson recalls when DJ in West Indies changed English songs to Malayalam when he went to bat: ‘Songs of our famous singer Jassie Gift…’

Sanju Samson’s career might have been up and down, but the fans he accumulated over the years kept rising. The Kerala batter himself said he is a bit surprised by the amount of popularity he has amongst the fans. The 31-year-old recalled an incident when he was playing an ODI game in the West Indies when the DJ there started playing Malayalam songs.

“I have also been a bit surprised experiencing all this. Definitely, I do expect some amount in Kerala and Dubai. But experiencing this in New Zealand and the West Indies was like a shocker,” Samson said during the India Today Conclave.