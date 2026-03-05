Sanju Samson’s batting, Jasprit Bumrah’s ice-cold death bowling and Axar Patel’s fielding help India enter T20 World Cup final

Jacob Bethell’s knock of 105 off 48 balls went in vain as India defeated England by seven runs to set up a T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In the end, in a run-heavy game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where 499 runs were scored, England’s chase of 254 fell short by just seven.

The game saw the record for the most runs in a single men’s T20 World Cup game smashed!

The chase came down to the final over, where England needed to chase down 30 runs, after some death overs heroics from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. After a 16-run over from Arshdeep Singh, England needed just 45 runs to win from the final three overs. Then Bumrah bowled the 18th over giving away just six runs and was followed by Pandya, whose 19th over yielded just nine runs despite the first ball being hit for a six. In the final over, Shivam Dube gave 22 runs, but thanks to the efforts of Bumrah and Pandya in the previous overs, India managed to secure victory. Bumrah ended the game with an economy rate of 8.25.