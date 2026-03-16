‘I don’t let emotions rule me on the field’: CSK’s Sanju Samson on facing former team Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Sanju Samson, who joined Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals last year, recently opened up on the possibility of facing his former franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, scheduled to start on March 28. The five-time champions CSK will start their IPL 2026 campaign against RR in Guwahati on March 30, Monday.

“This is the first time I will play against Rajasthan Royals, but I don’t let emotions rule me on the field. I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over. Even if we come up against them now, I will play my best cricket,” Samson in a video shared by PTI.