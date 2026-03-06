‘He’s come of age’: Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Sanju Samson after his 89 off 42 balls leads India into T20 World Cup final

Sanju Samson made 89 off 42 balls in the knockout game, playing a central role in India making a mammoth 253/7 in 20 overs.

Mar 6, 2026
Sanju Samson's 42-ball 89 shattered records in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)Sanju Samson's 42-ball 89 shattered records in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Former India coach Ravi Shastri hailed Sanju Samson’s performance in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Thursday, stating that the 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had become ‘wiser’ with his shot selection and, as a result, shown more consistency with the bat.

“I think finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He’s got to be wiser with his shot selection, and he’s got to back his strengths.”

“The thing with Sanju is he’s got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration. I think he’s toughened up mentally, and there’s never anyone who’s doubted his skill or talent ever since he made the side.”

“What people have been disappointed is that the run of consistency that should have been there by now isn’t there, but he’s come of age now,” Shastri said on the ICC Review Show.

While Samson has been able to find his form and vigour back, the same can’t be said about Abhishek Sharma, who had a poor outing in the semi-final, making a mere seven runs.

The 62-year-old said that India will need to back the left-hander for the final, despite the lack of runs and encourage him not to enter his shell.

“I think they’ve just got to stick with him now. Don’t make any changes as the side’s having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don’t go into a shell where you’re tentative or you’re timid.

“We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you’.” he said.

