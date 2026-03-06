‘He’s come of age’: Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Sanju Samson after his 89 off 42 balls leads India into T20 World Cup final

Former India coach Ravi Shastri hailed Sanju Samson’s performance in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Thursday, stating that the 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had become ‘wiser’ with his shot selection and, as a result, shown more consistency with the bat.

The right-hander made 89 off 42 balls in the knockout game, playing a central role in India making a mammoth 253/7 in 20 overs.

“I think finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He’s got to be wiser with his shot selection, and he’s got to back his strengths.”

“The thing with Sanju is he’s got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration. I think he’s toughened up mentally, and there’s never anyone who’s doubted his skill or talent ever since he made the side.”