From Thala to Chettan: How Sanju Samson became the heir Chennai has been waiting for

Naan eppo varuven, epdi varuvennu yarukkum theriyathu. Aana vara vendiya nerathula… (Rajinikanth’s famous line: No one can tell when or how I’ll arrive — but I always do, when the time is right)

When a seven-year-old Sanju Samson arrived in Chennai for a visit, he had one item on his wishlist. A hardcore Rajinikanth fan, he wanted his parents to take him to Poes Garden, where the iconic actor lives. It didn’t happen. But he told his parents that one day he would go and meet “Rajini Sir” in his house. Twenty-one years later, in 2023, Rajinikanth invited him.

Now, exactly three years after that visit, with another IPL season around the corner, the whole of Chennai is waiting for Sanju Samson. He arrives as a Superstar in his own right — three successive knocks that single-handedly delivered India the T20 World Cup. The timing could not be more apt.

It has been a quiet few months in a city where cricket and cinema are inseparable. No major Tamil release is on the horizon. The grand show at Chepauk on April 3 — Chennai Super Kings versus Punjab Kings — is where the city’s appetite will finally be fed. CSK finished bottom of the table last season. The fans have been waiting. And in Samson, they have found someone to wait for.

Like 2008, when Dhoni arrived at Chepauk after winning the T20 World Cup, Samson’s entry carries the same weight. From Thala to Chettan — a transition is about to play out in the open.

Pera kettaale chumma adhirudhulla! (Doesn’t everything quake at the mere mention of my name?)

From the moment the transfer deal went through — Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Jaipur, Samson to Chennai — the yellow faithful have been behind him. It was at Chepauk that Samson ended his lean patch last season, hitting the second delivery he faced and barely looking back. Game-changing knocks against West Indies, England and New Zealand followed. The kind of innings CSK had missed all year while playing cricket that put Chepauk to sleep.

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For years, despite being Rajasthan Royals’ captain, Samson remained in the supporting cast. The coronation never arrived. In Chennai, which spent last season in the long shadow of Dhoni’s peak, Samson is the poster boy they have been searching for. Grounded, humble, the boy next door — it is what made Rajinikanth a Superstar, Dhoni the Thala, and Samson the Chettan. Come April, fans will arrive at Chepauk with whistles in hand. Whether the DJ welcomes him with “Chettan Vanthale” or not, it will be the lyrics on everyone’s lips.

En vazhi, thani vazhi (My way is my own)

Signing Samson represents a departure from CSK’s preferred route. Even as other franchises leaned on explosive openers, CSK had long resisted, favouring solidity at the top. Successive seasons outside the playoffs have forced a rethink. And Samson — a batsman capable of match-winning brilliance and extended lean patches in equal measure — is not the obvious CSK type.

But the franchise’s instinct for loyalty may be exactly what Samson needs. In thirteen IPL seasons, his highest run tally is 531, in 2024. Only three other seasons have yielded 400-plus — a return that understates his quality significantly. At CSK, he bats without the captaincy burden, alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side. That the franchise chose to release Jadeja to make room for him tells Samson everything about how they see his role in taking the team forward. With Dhoni, Stephen Fleming and Mike Hussey around him, he could not have asked for a better set of minds.

Nallavangala sodhipan aana kaividamatan (God will test good people, but he will never abandon them)

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As Samson hit the winning runs against West Indies in the World Cup, he knelt on the ground, drew a cross and offered a prayer. A rare show of emotion from a man who has ridden more lows than his talent ever deserved. The pattern has been consistent throughout his career — a mountain of runs, then a valley, then the mountain again.

There is an evergreen saying in this city — Vandharai vazhavaikkum Chennai — Chennai gives life to those who come here. Shivam Dube found it last season. Dhoni’s mythology exploded after he came to this city. And so did Rajini himself. Samson, arriving with a World Cup winner’s medal and a city’s full attention, has every reason to believe his best is still ahead.