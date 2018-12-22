PHOTOS: Sanju Samson gets married to longtime girlfriend Charulatha

India cricketer Sanju Samson tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Charulatha on Saturday, December 22. The youngster had announced his relationship with Charu in September earlier this year and it was later confirmed that the couple will be tying the knot in December. The Kerala batsman isn’t involved with the team in Ranji Trophy competition at this stage and it was considered this would be an opportune time.

Samson is expected to play Kerala’s next match of the season against Punjab that begins next week. The former college mates got married in a simple ceremony at a resort in Kovalam, near Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday morning. The wedding reception is slated later in the evening.

“There were just 30 of us from both the families and it was a very simple function,” said Samson as per IANS. “We are very happy that we have got the blessings of both the families,” he said.

The couple have known each other since their graduation at the Mar Ivanios College. Charu at present is studying for her post graduation.

Samson isn’t part of the national team setup. In June, he was dropped from the India A team that was to tour England for the tri-series for failing the yo-yo test. In July, Samson cleared the fitness test with a mark of 17.3 and made his comeback to India A squad for the quadrangular series between India A, India B, Australia A and South Africa A played in Bengaluru.

Samson, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2019 auction, is not having a good run with the bat in the ongoing season. In Vijay Hazare trophy, he managed 115 runs in six innings while in the Ranji trophy, he has scored 198 in eight innings.