Sanju Samson smashes Rohit Sharma’s World Cup sixes count, equals Virat Kohli in T20 WC semifinal – all major records broken in IND vs ENG match

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Sanju Samson pulled off a sensational batting performance for a second successive knockout game for India as his 42-ball 89 powered India to a pulsating win over England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night.
Samson’s measured blitzkrieg was not without flaws, handed an early reprieve in the form of a fumbled catching opportunity for England skipper Harry Brook at mid-on off Jofra Archer’s bowling. The biggest challenge for Samson in the match was his potential meeting against his former IPL teammate, Archer, who had the wood over him with three dismissals in five innings last year. Samson, however, flipped the script dramatically with four sixes off the English quick, who had a forgettable outing, conceding 61 runs in four overs.
An epic run-fest that totalled nearly 500 runs eventually saw India emerging victors, moving into their fourth T20 World Cup final, with a nervy seven-run win eventually settled by the sheer brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel on the field.
Here’s a look at all the records broken by Sanju Samson and India in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England
