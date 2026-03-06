Sanju Samson smashes Rohit Sharma’s World Cup sixes count, equals Virat Kohli in T20 WC semifinal – all major records broken in IND vs ENG match

Sanju Samson pulled off a sensational batting performance for a second successive knockout game for India as his 42-ball 89 powered India to a pulsating win over England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Samson’s measured blitzkrieg was not without flaws, handed an early reprieve in the form of a fumbled catching opportunity for England skipper Harry Brook at mid-on off Jofra Archer’s bowling. The biggest challenge for Samson in the match was his potential meeting against his former IPL teammate, Archer, who had the wood over him with three dismissals in five innings last year. Samson, however, flipped the script dramatically with four sixes off the English quick, who had a forgettable outing, conceding 61 runs in four overs.