Sanju Samson smashes Rohit Sharma’s World Cup sixes count, equals Virat Kohli in T20 WC semifinal – all major records broken in IND vs ENG match

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: An epic run-fest that totalled nearly 500 runs eventually saw India emerging victors, moving into their fourth T20 World Cup final, with a nervy seven-run win on the back of brilliance from Sanju Samson and Co.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMar 6, 2026 09:25 AM IST
Sanju Samson's 42-ball 89 shattered records in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)Sanju Samson's 42-ball 89 shattered records in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sanju Samson pulled off a sensational batting performance for a second successive knockout game for India as his 42-ball 89 powered India to a pulsating win over England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Samson’s measured blitzkrieg was not without flaws, handed an early reprieve in the form of a fumbled catching opportunity for England skipper Harry Brook at mid-on off Jofra Archer’s bowling. The biggest challenge for Samson in the match was his potential meeting against his former IPL teammate, Archer, who had the wood over him with three dismissals in five innings last year. Samson, however, flipped the script dramatically with four sixes off the English quick, who had a forgettable outing, conceding 61 runs in four overs.

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson, the batsman and the leader, comes to the fore on the big stage

An epic run-fest that totalled nearly 500 runs eventually saw India emerging victors, moving into their fourth T20 World Cup final, with a nervy seven-run win eventually settled by the sheer brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel on the field.

Here’s a look at all the records broken by Sanju Samson and India in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England

  • 16* – In only four innings in this World Cup, Samson shattered India legend Rohit Sharma’s record for most sixes in a T20 World Cup edition with his 16th maximum and seventh of the night against England. Rohit had recorded 15 sixes in eight innings during the 2024 T20 World Cup.
  • 89 – Samson’s 89 off 42 balls is also the joint-highest score by an Indian batter in a T20 World Cup knockout match, equalling Virat Kohli’s 89 off 47 balls against West Indies in the 2016 World Cup semi-final, also played at the Wankhede Stadium.
  • 232 – In only four innings, Samson became only the fourth Indian opener to record 200-plus runs in the T20 World Cup, joining Rohit, Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul. With 16 sixes, Samson is only second to Rohit (38) on the maximum count.
  • 201.73 – Samson’s strike rate for 232 runs is only bettered by New Zealand’s Finn Allen (203.52) for 289 runs this World Cup edition.
  • 73 – 73 boundaries in the match is the highest-ever in a T20 World Cup match, bettering the 61 between England and South Africa at Wankhede in 2016.
Further Reading
Analysis
Flying Axar and Brainy Bumrah: How India dismantled England to reach T20 World Cup final
Read more →
Interview
Sanju Samson, the batsman and the leader, comes to fore on big stage
Read more →
Deep Dive
The turning point: One moment of brilliance from Axar Patel that sealed the semi-final
Read more →
  • 34 – The sixes hit by India and England are the highest-ever in a T20 World Cup match, surpassing 31 between West Indies and Zimbabwe earlier this tournament.
  • 499 – The match aggregate is the second-highest ever in a men’s T20I match, only bettered by 524 runs by South Africa and West Indies in a T20I in Centurion in 2024.

 

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments