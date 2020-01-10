Sanju Samson breaks record for most T20Is missed between 2 India appearances

Sanju Samson last and only appearance for India was in 2015. (File Photo) Sanju Samson last and only appearance for India was in 2015. (File Photo)

Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal are the three players India have included in the playing XI in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series against Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday. Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Kuldeep Yadav have made way for the three.

Samson, who has been in the India squad in the last eight T20Is without getting a game, will be playing his first T20I since 2015.

India have played 73 T20Is since Samson last played, making this a new record for most T20Is between two appearances for India. Samson’s last, and only, appearance for India was against Zimbabwe in 2015, a match in which he scored 19 runs.

The previous record for this was held by Umesh Yadav, who did not play a T20I between 2012 and 2018, a period in which India played 65 T20Is. Dinesh Karthik (56 T20Is missed between his appearances in 2010 and 2017) is third on this list.

Across all international teams, Samson is fourth on the list, behind Joe Denly, Liam Plunkett and Mahela Udawatte.

Most T20Is missed for a team between appearances: 79 : Joe Denly (2010-18)

74 : Liam Plunkett (2006-15)

73 : Mahela Udawatte (2009-17)

73 : Sanju Samson (2015-20)*

72 : Farveez Maharoof (2008-16)#INDvsSL — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 10, 2020

Samson, who has been often seen playing as a specialist batsman in domestic cricket in recent years, can be expected to keep wickets for India in the match, given that he has replaced Pant.

In the 2017 IPL, Samson scored a ton in Pune against Rising Pune Super Giants.

Will the third T20I in Pune on Friday be Samson’s chance to shine?

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd