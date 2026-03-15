Sanju Samson opens up on ‘Kerala-Punjabi’ friendship with Abhishek Sharma: ‘We are fire and fire’

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma may have first come together as openers on a make-shift basis, filling in for Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal who were seen as the first-choice openers in T20Is following India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win. The pair was then broken up briefly despite some incredible opening stands for Gill to open with Abhishek before being broken up a third time at the start of the 2026 T20 World Cup due to Samson’s form.

In the end, though, India went back to the pairing halfway through the tournament and reaped the rewards in the final against New Zealand. Abhishek and Samson put up an opening partnership of 98 runs that came in just 43 balls which set the tone for the team. Samson has now spoken about the bond that the unlikely duo share. “We are not ice and fire, we are fire and fire. Sometimes he fires, sometimes I do,” said Samson on India Today. “We have that kind of combination going. We have done this since 2024, we have a Kerala-Punjabi friendship in the middle.”