‘Sanju’s 97 against West Indies was the turning point’: Gautam Gambhir praises Samson’s impact in India’s T20 World Cup win

Sanju Samson hit 12 fours and four sixes in the innings and Gambhir was impressed by the control that Samson exhibited throughout the knock at the Eden Gardens. (PTI Photo)

After leading India to their third T20 World Cup win and a first as head coach, Gautam Gambhir picked Sanju Samson’s commanding Super 8 return against the West Indies as the pivotal moment in their run to lifting the title.

Beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final in Ahmedabad last Sunday, Gambhir became the first man to win the T20 World Cup both as player and coach. Gambhir was India’s leading run-getter and the highest scorer in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

Reflecting on what it means to win the World Cup as a head coach, Gambhir told on JioHotstar: “I could have never thought about winning a World Cup as a coach. I never thought I would get the opportunity or privilege to be the head coach of the Indian team because it’s an absolute privilege to again wear the India jersey or do something special for the country.”