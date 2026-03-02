‘I’ve kept on doubting myself’: Sanju Samson reflects after his 97 off 50 balls leads India into the T20 World Cup semifinal

For years, Sanju Samson has lived with the sense that his international career was always on the verge of something major – yet never quite settled. There were flashes of brilliance, long gaps between opportunities, and the constant internal question of whether the breakthrough moment would arrive. On Sunday in Kolkata, it finally did.

Samson’s unbeaten 97 off 50 balls against the West Indies not only carried India into the semifinal but also gave voice to a journey he admits has often been filled with doubt.

“I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it? But I kept on believing, and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy,” Samson said after the match.

The context made the innings even more meaningful. Only a week earlier, the 31-year-old was on the fringes of the playing XI, watching from the dugout and waiting for a chance that seemed unlikely. But when India needed a composed yet assertive presence at the top in a daunting chase of 196, Samson responded with an innings that blended control with timely aggression.

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson comes of age with match-winning innings as India enter semifinals, acing tough chase against West Indies

The right-hander said his approach was shaped by patience and learning from those around him over the years.

“I have been playing this format for a very long time. I was learning from the dugout, watching the likes of Virat Kohli and greats of the game. I wanted to build a partnership. I never felt that I will do something special like this. One of the greatest days of my life,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Samson’s knock ensured India never lost touch with the target, even when the asking rate hovered at uncomfortable levels. By pacing the chase smartly and finding boundaries at key moments, he anchored the innings while allowing others to play around him.

The atmosphere at Eden Gardens also played its part. Samson acknowledged the lift he felt from the stands, especially as the chase gathered momentum and the crowd sensed something special unfolding.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA VS WEST INDIES T20 WORLD CUP 2026 SUPER 8 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

“They do bring a lot of support and energy,” he said of the fans. “I just watched the ball and trusted myself to play the shots.”

Story continues below this ad

By the time India crossed the line in the final over, the innings was more than just a match-winning knock. For Samson, it was proof that patience and belief had finally paid off – and that his moment had arrived when the team needed it most.

He never accelerated: Gambhir

As Gautam Gambhir sat in the dugout watching Samson anchoring the high-pressure chase, one couldn’t help wondering if the India coach reflected back to that iconic night at the Wankhede in 2011 when his own 97 vs Sri Lanka helped India lift the World Cup.

On Sunday though, the coach had high praises for Samson, who after making a comeback in the Zimbabwe match, solidified his place as the opener going forward in the World Cup.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah’s 12th over was the turning point that no scorecard will ever fully show

Story continues below this ad

“He’s a world-class player. We all know how good a player Sanju is. It was all about backing him and when the team needed him the most, he showed his full potential and hopefully this is a time for him to kick on,” Gambhir said.

“I actually thought that he never accelerated the innings. I never saw any muscling the ball as well and that is the kind of talent he has. He’s hitting the ball very well in the nets, but it’s about going in the middle and showcasing that skill. He’s a great talent and hopefully we can see a lot more innings like this,” he added.

The head coach also stressed on the little contributions that helped India turn the match in their favour, singling out Shivam Dube’s two fours at the end that helped relieve some pressure from the hosts.

“This is a team sport. Shivam’s two boundaries are as important as Sanju’s 90. He played a special innings but small contributions actually help you win games as well. The big contribution makes headlines, the small contribution that can help the team cross that line is very important,” Gambhir said.