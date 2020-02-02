India vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson’s gravity-defying leap on the fence is a must watch

Sanju Samson saves four runs by diving across the boundary ropes after the 5th T20I against New Zealand. (Source: Twitter) Sanju Samson saves four runs by diving across the boundary ropes after the 5th T20I against New Zealand. (Source: Twitter)

Sanju Samson may have failed with the bat yet again but his efforts in the field will definitely be one of the takeaways for the Indian team contest, irrespective of the outcome. During the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Sunday, the Kerala cricketer left everyone mind-boggled with his athleticism on the field.

The episode took place in the final delivery of the eight over when Samson saved four crucial runs for his side when he jumped across the boundary ropes and also showcased great presence of mind.

Ross Taylor’s lofted pull towards the mid-wicket region had almost sailed across the boundary, but an attentive Sanju kept lurking for the ball and executed a magical leap parallel to the ground. His timing was so precise that Samson managed to catch and release the ball mid-air before landing on his shoulder beyond the ropes.

Here is the video:

How often do you see this in cricket? Sanju Samson, take a bow! ?? #NZvIND @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/CNGVX1f4vB — Ajay Parthasarathy (@iajay16) February 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, Sanju failed to prove his mettle with the bat once again as he was removed by Scott Kuggeleijn on 2 from 5 balls.

This is the second time Samson was included in the playing XI. He scored 8 off 5 balls in the first match.

