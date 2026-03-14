‘Sanju bhai has always been a very sorted guy. Very loving guy, very caring guy…’: Abhishek Sharma

The Indian opening partnership did not give the quickfire starts at the start of the World Cup as they did before the showpiece events in the bilateral series. A change was made mid-way through the tournament, and Sanju Samson was brought into the side, and India’s fortunes changed from there on. His partner in crime, Abhishek Sharma, gave insights into Sanju’s personality said that the Kerala cricketer is a “very loving guy.”

“Sanju bhai has always been a very sorted guy. Very loving guy, very caring guy. You know, once these kinds of players you have in your team, you feel that you have someone behind you. So that’s always been Sanju Samson for us,” Abhishek said to India Today.