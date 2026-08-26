Manjrekar slams ICC, BCCI after Jaiswal gets only demerit point for confrontation with Fernando

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his disappointment with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was handed only a lenient punishment for his aggressive confrontation with Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando.

The incident occurred on Day 1 of the second Test in Galle, moments after Fernando ended Jaiswal’s promising stay at the crease. The Indian opener had struck three boundaries in the over before Fernando produced a delivery that beat his defence and crashed into his stumps. As Jaiswal began walking back, he turned around and approached Fernando, with his helmet touching Fernando’s forehead. Players from both sides quickly intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.