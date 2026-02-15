‘This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started’: Sanjay Manjrekar wants IND to ‘play within spirit of game’

The two arch-rivals will be facing each other in the T20 World Cup on Sunday and Men in Blue skipper Suryakumar Yadav will reportedly forego the handshake with Pakistan counter part Salman Ali Agha.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 15, 2026 05:19 PM IST
India vs PakistanIndia captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Agha at the Asia Cup toss. (AP photo)
Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday said that India’s decision to not shake hands with Pakistan at the toss or after the match was a silly thing and was unbecoming of the nation. He also stated that the players should play within the spirit of the game or not play against each other at all. The two arch-rivals will be facing each other in the T20 World Cup on Sunday and Men in Blue skipper Suryakumar Yadav will reportedly forego the handshake with Pakistan counter part Salman Ali Agha.

“This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” Manjrekar posted on X.

The Indian Express understands from those in the know that the team will maintain a status quo on the hand shaking tradition, with captain Suryakumar Yadav unlikely to extend his hand for the formal handshake with Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss. The Indian team didn’t shake hands with Pakistan during the Asia Cup last year too, post ‘Operation Sindoor’, as tensions between the two neighbours have not eased since last May’s hostilities. In cricket, it’s gotten worse.

Pakistan had earlier announced a boycott of the India game in response to Bangladesh being ousted from the T20 World Cup, but backtracked on it, last week.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav to not shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at T20 World Cup group game toss

The (non) handshake incident had become a talking point during the entire Asia Cup last year, and monopolised all discussions whenever the two sides meet. The Indian team also didn’t accept the Asia Cup Trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman and Pakistan government’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, after defeating their rivals in the final. The Indian team is still awaiting the Asia Cup trophy, after Naqvi took it away with him.

Feb 15: Latest News