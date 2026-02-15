‘This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started’: Sanjay Manjrekar wants IND to ‘play within spirit of game’

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday said that India’s decision to not shake hands with Pakistan at the toss or after the match was a silly thing and was unbecoming of the nation. He also stated that the players should play within the spirit of the game or not play against each other at all. The two arch-rivals will be facing each other in the T20 World Cup on Sunday and Men in Blue skipper Suryakumar Yadav will reportedly forego the handshake with Pakistan counter part Salman Ali Agha.

“This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” Manjrekar posted on X.