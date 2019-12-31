‘I was wrong’: Sanjay Manjrekar regrets on-air spat with Harsha Bhogle

Sanjay Manjrekar landed himself into a Twitter war with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the World Cup. (File Photo) Sanjay Manjrekar landed himself into a Twitter war with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the World Cup. (File Photo)

Sanjay Manjrekar had a forgettable 2019, as the former India cricketer landed himself into a Twitter war with India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Adding more woes, the former cricketer was once again involved in an on-air spat with veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle towards the end of the year.

However, in an episode on ESPNcricinfo’s podcast, Manjrekar admitted his mistakes and apologised for his ‘indecent’ response to his counterpart during India’s first-ever Day-Night Test in Kolkata.

“This has been the worst year for me as an analyst and as a commentator. One thing I pride myself on is professionalism and with that particular comment, it was me losing control and I was unprofessional, I was wrong and it is something that I regret. It was wrong of me and it is what really bothers me I let my emotions get the better of me. Mostly being unprofessional and to an extent indecent as well,” Manjrekar said.

Manjrekar further mentioned that after realising the fault, he immediately apologised to the producer.

“The first thing I did was to apologise to the producer that I was working with because it was wrong,” he added.

During the first-ever Day/Night Test at the Eden Gardens in November, Bhogle suggested that players should be questioned regarding the visibility of the ball. To which, an adamant Manjrekar stated that visibility shouldn’t be the concern as he knows the sport much better as he has experience in international cricket.

“Well, there should be a post mortem on this game. Visibility of that ball will be a big factor against the big white sight-screen,” Bhogle had then said.

“Don’t think so. Because when you see the slip catchers the way they have taken catches, I don’t think visibility is an issue at all. The texture of the ball is the issue,” responded Manjrekar, who has featured in 37 Tests between 1987 and 1996.

“We just need to ask the players what they think,” replied Bhogle, who also is the first Indian commentator to get an invitation from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation for an overseas tour in 1992.

Taking a jibe at Bhogle, Manjrekar went a step further and stated, “You need to ask, for those who have played cricket, it’s evident it can be seen well.”

However, Bhogle was quick to counter Manjrekar as he said, “The only reason you need to ask is, having played cricket should never be a limitation or a ceiling to learning. We would never have had T20 cricket otherwise.”

The verbal spat came to an end with Manjrekar concluding, “Point taken, don’t agree.”

